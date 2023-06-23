Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 10.9%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) was down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 9,142,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,602,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

