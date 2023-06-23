Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

