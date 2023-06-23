NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 559,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,149,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Recommended Stories

