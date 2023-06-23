NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.79. Approximately 559,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,149,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

