Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.82. The stock had a trading volume of 289,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,987. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

