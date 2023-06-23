Nexum Price Reaches $0.0130 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $37,149.60 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

