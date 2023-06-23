Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $37.88. Approximately 176,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,248,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.
NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.
