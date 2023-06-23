Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

