Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.49

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $7.77. Neonode shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 56,716 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neonode in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.