Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
