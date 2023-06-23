National Bankshares Cuts good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target to C$0.20

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDNP. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GDNP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. 86,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,681. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. good natured Products has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.