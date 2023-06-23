MRA Advisory Group Takes $226,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 164.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 53.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,508,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,654,000 after buying an additional 522,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 338,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,712. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

