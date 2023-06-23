MRA Advisory Group Sells 567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.