MRA Advisory Group Has $583,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MRA Advisory Group cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.81. 284,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.09 and its 200-day moving average is $403.41.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

