MRA Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VBR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,505. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.