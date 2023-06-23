MRA Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. 537,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,575. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.