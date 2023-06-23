Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

