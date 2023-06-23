Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22,477 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 11.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $97.43 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

