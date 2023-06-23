Morguard (TSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.21

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$100.21 and last traded at C$100.82, with a volume of 830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$102.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard from C$150.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Morguard Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.75.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported C($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of C$292.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 24.6330935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.66%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

