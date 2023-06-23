Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2 %

WTW stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $188.99 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.