Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

