Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $429.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $353.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

