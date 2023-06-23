Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.