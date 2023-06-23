Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.44 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $185.44 million and $4.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,072,816,403 coins and its circulating supply is 662,249,940 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.