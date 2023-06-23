MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.52.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.48.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

