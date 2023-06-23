Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.79 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $77.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $152.49 or 0.00490370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00289404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00565093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00058284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,912 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.