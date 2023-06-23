Monero Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $152.39 or 0.00506500 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $73.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,086.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00287392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00473815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00056416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,295,812 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

