Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mondi Stock Performance

MONDY stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mondi has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

