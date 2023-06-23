monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $224.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.40. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in monday.com by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com



monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

