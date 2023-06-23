Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Truist Financial

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.50.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MOH opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.