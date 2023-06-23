Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 405,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 94,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

