Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 405,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 94,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

