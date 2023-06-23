MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 2%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 241,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 643,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

