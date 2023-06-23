Milestone Resources Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,286. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.