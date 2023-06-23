Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as low as $23.76. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 26,286 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.51 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

