MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.59 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. MetaMUI has a market cap of $58.59 million and approximately $107,287.44 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

