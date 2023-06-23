Metahero One Day Volume Hits $314,602.24 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $314,602.24 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003105 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

