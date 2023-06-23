Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 33,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 138,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. William Blair started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $757,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.