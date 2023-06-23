Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). Approximately 49,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.50. The company has a market cap of £89.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)

(Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.