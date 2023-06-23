Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.20 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

MLCO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,248,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.