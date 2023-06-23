Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE DR opened at C$7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$7.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.20.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 1.1360449 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

