McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $195.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

