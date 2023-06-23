McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,952.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,391 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,490,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

