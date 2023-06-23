McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 269,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 4.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $40.14 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

