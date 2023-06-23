McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.41. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 17,365 shares.

McCoy Global Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.44.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.1794538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other McCoy Global news, Senior Officer Lindsay Marie Mcgill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

