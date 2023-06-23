Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.73

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.73 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 101499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maximus Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after buying an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Maximus by 1,722.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,673,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $12,821,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

