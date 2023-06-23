Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 528 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 189,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,996. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.