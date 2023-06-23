Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 1,867,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,117. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

