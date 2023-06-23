Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 68 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.56. 349,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.