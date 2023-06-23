Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,826,400.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 8,954,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,626. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.